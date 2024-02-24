Left Menu

Ranbir, Alia attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday attended the birthday party of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 23:14 IST
Ranbir, Alia attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday attended the birthday party of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. The duo was spotted by the paps. Both Ranbir and Alia were dressed to the nines. Ranbir even waved at the shutterbugs from inside the car.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia will be seen headlining Bhansali's new film 'Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!"

The poster had the names of the film's three stars - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - along with their signatures. Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007. Further details regarding 'Love & War' have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024