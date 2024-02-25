Penelope Cruz admits her admiration for Meryl Streep

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 14:02 IST
Meryl Streep, Penelope Cruz (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Spanish actor Penelope Cruz, who was nominated for best actress in a supporting role for her work as Laura Ferrari in 'Ferrari,' shared her admiration for fellow actor Meryl Streep, People reported. Speaking on the red carpet of the 2024 SAG Awards, Cruz said, "I just saw Meryl again, and she's the one that I always rush to hug. She's always so sweet and so kind. She's my favourite actress of all time."

This is not the first time Cruz has praised Streep. According to Deadline, when asked who she's most excited to collaborate with for the first time, Cruz mentioned Streep at a 2023 BAFTA Life In Pictures event in London. "Meryl Streep. I'm always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything," Cruz quipped, according to the outlet.

"Every time I see her, I run to hug her. And she's so patient because every time I act like this is the first time I do it," she continued. Cruz claimed she "could not believe it" when three-time Oscar winner Streep mentioned her in a speech during the Only Murders in the Building star's Icon Award at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

"I watched [Streep's speech] 20 times to make sure," Cruz said. "It was like she knows that I exist, you know? She is my number one, number one hero and would love to work with her."

Cruz and Streep have yet to collaborate on a film, but they did appear in a magazine photo for the charity (RED) in 2012, which Cruz described as 'the most interesting love scene I've ever done' according to Vanity Fair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

