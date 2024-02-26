Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' to premiere on April 12 on Netflix

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film ''Amar Singh Chamkila'' is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix, streaming platform announced Monday.

The upcoming drama will narrate the untold true story of the late Punjabi singer, who is referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab''. Punjabi movie star-singer Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra features as Chamkila’s wife and singing partner, Amarjot. The film will transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar, the streamer said in a press release. Maestro AR Rahman has scored the music while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Both Dosanjh and Chopra have lent their voices to some of the songs for the film, which will showcase live music recordings done on locations for instance in the Akhadaas, the release said. ''Amar Singh Chamkila'' is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. Regarded one of the best live stage performers to have come from Punjab, Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were killed in 1988.

