Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji's 'Luv You Shankar' to hit big screens on April 19

''Luv You Shankar'', featuring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji, will release on April 19.

Expressing his excitement around the film, Talpade said working on the film was incredible journey filled with ''passion and dedication''. ''It's a film that holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its magic,'' the actor added. Mukerji said, ''Being a part of 'Luv You Shankar' has been a truly fulfilling experience. It's a film that celebrates the human spirit and the power of love, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on this divine journey with us.'' Director of the film Rajiv S Ruia said ''Luv You Shankar'' was a project that resonated with him personally.

Produced by Sunita Desai and co-produced by Ramira Taneja. ''Luv You Shankar'' will also feature Sanjay Mishra, Elakshi Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Hemant Pandey, Master Mann Gandhi, and Prateek Jain.

