Arbaaz Khan has this to say about his film 'Patna Shuklla'

Arbaaz Khan has produced the film 'Patna Shuklla', which stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:33 IST
Producer Arbaaz Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Arbaaz Khan has produced the film 'Patna Shuklla', which stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role. 'Patna Shuklla' dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer, which shows how Raveena helps a student who was wrongfully failed in an exam despite performing well. Speaking about the film's subject, Arbaaz said, "Roll number scams are very prominent but not so often spoken about because of the strata of the society that it affects - which is children. They usually don't have the access to facilities, especially in smaller cities to launch an investigation and get to the bottom of it which then eventually leads to the student dropping out to pursue a job which doesn't require a degree. We regularly hear about scams related to banks, real estate, jewelry and more because these people can voice their opinion, but these young children have nothing to fall back upon which is sad to see. After Patna Shuklla I started paying heed to more such cases and realized that this surely needs to be talked about. I have always been interested in untold stories and Patna Shuklla is everything I was looking for, an untold story that just needed a voice."

'Patna Shuklla' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

