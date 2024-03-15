Left Menu

Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher join Noah Baumbach's next film

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-03-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 13:16 IST
Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher join Noah Baumbach's next film
Noah Baumbach's next directorial has rounded out the cast with his partner Greta Gerwig as well as actors Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher and Emily Mortimer joining the project.

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler will play lead roles in the film, which will be Baumbach's fourth project with streaming service Netflix after ''White Noise'', ''The Meyerowitz Stories'' and ''Marriage Story''.

Besides Clooney and Sandler, actors Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough are also part of the film, which Baumbach will direct from a screenplay he wrote with Mortimer, Netflix said in a statement, posted on its official website.

The untitled movie has also added Jamie Demetriou, Lars Eidnger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Eve Hewson, Stacy Keach, Nicole Lecky, Louis Partridge, Alba Rohrwacher, Charlie Rowe, Parker Sawyers, Alba Rohrwacher, Kyle Soller and Patrick Wilson.

The plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps.

The project will mark a reunion between Baumbach and Sandler after they collaborated on ''The Meyerowitz Stories'', while it will be the first time Clooney will work with the critically-acclaimed filmmaker. The film will be produced by Baumbach alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who also worked with the director on ''Marriage Story''.

