JoJo Siwa talks about her love life, says, good word for it is "messy"

American singer and dancer JoJo Siwa opened up about her relationship at the 2024 GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles, California, reported People. When asked if she's currently seeing anyone, Siwa quipped, "Actually, I'm sure you wouldn't like to know, but I'm sure you would like to know."

She added, "I got a good word for it -- messy," then admitted, "I'm messy." The dancer previously told People in November 2023 that she's not sure if she's ready to get serious with anyone.

"Nick said I can be an idiot with love until I'm 21, so I've got six more months," Siwa said of advice she received from her 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' costar, Nick Viall. Siwa previously stated that at the start of 2023, she pledged to take a break from dating as she recovered from her public romance and subsequent separation with ex Avery Cyrus. (The celebrity has also been associated with Kylie Prew, whom she dated on and off before splitting in August 2022.)

Siwa also opened up about growing up in the spotlight after starring in reality shows like Dance Moms and having her own kids-themed YouTube channel. "It's interesting. I feel like a lot of child stars started as a character, then they grew into an adult as themselves," she said. "Whereas for me, I've always been myself," reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)