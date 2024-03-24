Left Menu

Tiffany Haddish says she is sober since DUI arrest in 2023

Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish says she has been sober for more than two months.The Girls Trip star was arrested for the second time for suspicion of driving under the influence DUI after she fell asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills in November 2023.

The ''Girls Trip'' star was arrested for the second time for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after she fell asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills in November 2023. She was previously arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Georgia in 2022.

Speaking on The Conversation podcast, Haddish said: ''I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days.'' After host Amanda de Cadnet congratulated her, the comedian said abstaining from alcohol and substances wasn't that hard for her.

''It's not that hard for me, 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways,'' she said, adding she struggles more with eating healthy amounts of meat and candy.

When de Cadnet asked what led her to decide to be sober, Haddish said she was ''being obedient to the law'' and further said that ''it's court-mandated''. She also said she only used marijuana to manage the pain caused by her endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

The DUI charges were later dismissed in the November case, but Haddish pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

