Mumbai: Woman injured as house collapses in 'chawl' in Chembur
A woman was injured after a two storey house collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, an official said.The incident took place at 10am in a chawl along CG Gidwani Marg, he added.A portion of the wall and the floor of the first storey collapsed onto the ground floor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman was injured after a two storey house collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, an official said.
The incident took place at 10am in a 'chawl' along CG Gidwani Marg, he added.
''A portion of the wall and the floor of the first storey collapsed onto the ground floor. A 30-year-old woman was hospitalised with injuries. Her condition is stable,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gidwani Marg
- Chembur
- storey house
- Mumbai
Advertisement