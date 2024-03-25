Mumbai: Woman injured as house collapses in 'chawl' in Chembur

A woman was injured after a two storey house collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at 10am in a 'chawl' along CG Gidwani Marg, he added.

''A portion of the wall and the floor of the first storey collapsed onto the ground floor. A 30-year-old woman was hospitalised with injuries. Her condition is stable,'' he said.

