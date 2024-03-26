"Tremendous milestone that inspires us": Ravi Dubey on show 'Udaariyaan' completing 1,000 episodes

Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, known for their successful production ventures and impactful acting, marked a milestone in their producer's journey when their maiden venture 'Udaariyaan' completed 1,000 episodes. Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, 'Udaariyaan' has captivated viewers with its gripping and intriguing twists and turns.

Ever since its inception, 'Udaariyaan' has garnered the love and appreciation of the audience, be it the actors or the producers. 'Udaariyaan' commenced on March 15, 2021. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, it previously starred Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Twinkle Arora, and Hitesh Bharadwaj, and now, post-leap, it stars Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat.

Sharing his excitement, Ravi Dubey said, "The first production from 'Dreamiyata Entertainment', our production house was Udaariyan, and the fact that it has got so much love, especially at a time like this, where in Indian television this 1000-episode mark is a rarity. It is a very respectable achievement and a tremendous milestone that inspires us also and propels us in the direction of creating more and more content and it feels like a pat on the back. Me, Sargun, and the entire team of Dreamiyata and Dreamiyata Music and whatever content that is going to come out of Dreamiyata in 2024 and the forthcoming years, I think Udaariyan has kind of led the foundation for it and the validation that Udaariyan has got from the audiences globally, is absolutely tremendous." Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta also own the music lable 'Dreamiyata Music' that also launched one of the iconic songs 'Vehaaniyaan'.

Meanwhile, Mehta also garnered appreciation for his venture, 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri', opposite Gippy Grewal. (ANI)

