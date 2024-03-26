Left Menu

Praying for Sadhguru's good health: Hema Malini

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Tuesday said she is praying for the good health of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery recently in New Delhi.The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Tuesday said she is praying for the good health of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery recently in New Delhi.

The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru has shown ''steady progress'' and his ''vital parameters have improved'', according to the hospital where he underwent the procedure.

Hema Malini said she hopes Sadhguru gets well soon.

''Sadhguru ji has imparted so much knowledge... We are really praying for his good health. I hope he is here with us for many more years to come and gives us advice,'' the 75-year-old told PTI here.

Sadhguru, 66, is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as ''Save Soil'' and ''Rally for Rivers'' for environment conservation. PT MJ RDS SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

