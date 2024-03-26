Bruce Springsteen to receive highest honour at Ivors songwriting awards

U.S. rocker Bruce Springsteen will become the first international songwriter to receive an Ivors Academy Fellowship this year, the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association. The 74 year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist will be recognised "for his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and... his impact on the UK's cultural landscape" at the Ivors in London in May, the annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, the Ivors Academy said on Tuesday.

The "Born in the U.S.A." and "The River" singer will become the 27th Fellow of the Academy, joining other famous names, including Elton John, Sting, Kate Bush and Paul McCartney. Springsteen said he was "proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy".

"In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years," he said in a statement. "This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative."

Springsteen, whose recording career spans some 50 years starting with the release of his 1973 debut album "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.", has sold more than 140 million records worldwide. The New Jersey native, nicknamed "The Boss", has picked up accolades including 20 Grammy Awards and an Oscar. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

He released his 21st studio album "Only the Strong Survive", a collection of covers of R&B and soul tracks in 2022. "Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships," Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy said. "Bruce has always told the greatest stories."

Named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956. It announces its new fellows separately and the list of this year's nominees will be made public next month ahead of the awards ceremony on May 23.

