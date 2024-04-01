Left Menu

"Fitrat nahi badalti": Karan Johar shares cryptic post on face surgeries

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday shared a cryptic post on makeup surgeries such as botox and fillers.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:00 IST
"Fitrat nahi badalti": Karan Johar shares cryptic post on face surgeries
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday shared a cryptic post on makeup surgeries such as botox and fillers. He took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti Make up laga lo Umar hai ghat thi Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya Naak badalne se gand itar nah banti Going under the knife se exterior Badal bhi jaaye Lekin meri jaan Fitrat nahi badalti."

Recently, Karan shared a short clip to announce the title of the film 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has an impressive lineup of projects.

As a producer, he is basking in the success of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. Also, 'Yodha' is currently running in theatres and performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024