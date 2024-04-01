Teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' out now

On Monday, producer Ektaa R Kapoor unveiled the teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' (LSD). The teaser shows the film's location in the world of digital and the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. It's an adults-only teaser, which is full of sexually explicit scenes.

As per a statement, the film explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, "Easy to Swallow, Hard to Resist....LSD2 ka pehla Dose #LoveSexAurDhoka2Teaser out now."

The film features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed. Ahead of the teaser release, Dibakar issued a disclaimer warning audiences of shocking and bold content they can expect from the film.

"If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said. 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' will be hitting the big screens on April 19.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)