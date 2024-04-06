Introducing New Face of Comedy on Indian Television through Madness Machaenge

Left Menu

New Delhi India, April 6 A new face is observed on Indian Television. Inder is a stand-up comedian, a host, a TV actor and a proper Delhi-ite who loves talking to people over a cup of Chaai. His instant wit and humour have given him the new platform on the Indian television and the Baap of entertainment - IPL.

New Delhi (India), April 6: A new face is observed on Indian Television. He appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Finale as a guest. Now, every weekend on Sony TV's show Madness Machaenge, performing his expressive and very funny Standup Comedy bits in a unique flavour. Nowadays, he is also seen in the Hangout feed of the Jio IPL alongside Ajay Jadeja, Angad Singh and others. Who is this? Inder Sahani, yes, that's the name of this new face in the industry. Inder is a stand-up comedian, a host, a TV actor and a proper Delhi-ite who loves talking to people over a cup of Chaai. He is popular in the comedy circuit for his interactive and observational humour which is loved by groups of all ages. His stand-up comedy show takes the audience on the roller coaster laughter ride. His first stint on Television as a comedian on Sab TV's show Goodnight India promised a good bidding comedian and now this face is your weekly laughter dose ka source. His instant wit and humour have given him the new platform on the Indian television and the Baap of entertainment - IPL. This new face is definitely being looked forward to.

On being asked about how does he feel of this new avatar that he has got with TV & IPL, he says '' I have always looked up to making a career in acting. I started my journey as a theatre actor and hence that helped me nourish my performance with the expressions. Currently I am focusing on what's there on my table and giving my best. I love my audience and my work.''

