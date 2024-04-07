Reuters Odd News Summary
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Flushed with pride, public toilets a tourist draw in Tokyo
Along with taking in temples and cherry blossoms, Tokyo visitors can now join a curated pilgrimage of the city's more modern wonders: its public toilets. Penelope Panczuk was inspired to hop on the Tokyo Toilet Shuttle for a two-hour tour of artistically enhanced public conveniences by "Perfect Days", the Oscar-nominated film about a toilet cleaner in the city's Shibuya district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Toilet Shuttle
- Oscar
- Perfect Days
- Shibuya
- Panczuk
- Penelope
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anne Hathaway shares how Christopher Nolan helped her overcome online toxicity post her Oscar win
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win the best supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87, reports AP.
Louis Gossett Jr., first Black man to win Oscar as best supporting actor, dead at 87
UPDATE 1-Louis Gossett Jr., first Black man to win best supporting actor Oscar, dead at 87