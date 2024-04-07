Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Flushed with pride, public toilets a tourist draw in Tokyo

Along with taking in temples and cherry blossoms, Tokyo visitors can now join a curated pilgrimage of the city's more modern wonders: its public toilets. Penelope Panczuk was inspired to hop on the Tokyo Toilet Shuttle for a two-hour tour of artistically enhanced public conveniences by "Perfect Days", the Oscar-nominated film about a toilet cleaner in the city's Shibuya district.

