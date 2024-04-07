Playground drama: Jimmy Kimmel, Kirsten Dunst exchange stories on son's school fight

Hollywood may glitter with glamour, but even celebrities find themselves dealing with the everyday drama of childhood squabbles! Jimmy Kimmel and Kirsten Dunst recently shared a lighthearted moment on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' recounting a minor scuffle between their sons, Billy and Ennis, respectively, both of whom attend the same kindergarten class.

During a candid moment reported by Page Six on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the talk show host shared a humorous anecdote with his audience. "They had a fight, you know," Kimmel quipped, referring to his 6-year-old son's clash with Dunst's 5-year-old, both of whom attend the same kindergarten class.

The 'Bring It On' actor confirmed the incident, adding, "Oh, I heard in our parent-teacher conference that Miss Julie told me about it." As per Page Six, the parents exchanged accounts of the incident, shedding light on the trivial yet relatable nature of childhood disputes.

According to Dunst, the disagreement arose over a simple chair-switching incident. "I think Billy was sitting in a chair, and then Ennis went to maybe sharpen a pencil, came back, saw there was an empty chair, and sat in it," she explained. However, Kimmel's version differed slightly, illustrating the unreliable nature of young witnesses. Amidst the laughter, both parents emphasised the camaraderie among their children, noting that the incident was an isolated one. "They're a very sweet group of boys," Dunst said.

As the conversation shifted to their younger offspring, Dunst shared endearing anecdotes about her toddler son, James, while Kimmel humorously reflected on the chaos that ensues with each successive child. Kimmel is dad to son Billy and daughter Jane with wife Molly McNeary. On the other hand, Dunst shares two sons, Ennis, and James, with her husband, Jesse Plemons. (ANI)

