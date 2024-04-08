Left Menu

ISKCON Bhiwandi wins the Most Trusted NGO of the Year Award at the 10th edition of CSR Summit & Awards held in Mumbai

According to the panellists, this is a recognition of their dedication and tangible contributions towards Annadaan, their Free Food distribution program for the underprivileged section of society.For years, ISKCON Bhiwandi has been steadfast in its mission to alleviate hunger and nourish those in need.

08-04-2024
ISKCON Bhiwandi was honoured to receive the prestigious most consistent NGO of the Year award at the esteemed UBS Forums awards ceremony held in Mumbai on March 20, 2024. According to the panellists, this is a recognition of their dedication and tangible contributions towards Annadaan, their Free Food distribution program for the underprivileged section of society.

For years, ISKCON Bhiwandi has been steadfast in its mission to alleviate hunger and nourish those in need. Since March 2020, they have been distributing 1000 hot meals daily. Additionally, during festivals such as Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Diwali, etc, ISKCON Bhiwandi conducts mega annadaan drives, ensuring that the spirit of celebration is coupled with compassion and generosity.

ISKCON Bhiwandi firmly believes that every individual deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to have a better standard of living. With this award serving as a catalyst, they are motivated to continue the journey towards a more equitable and nourished society. Their commitment to serving those in need remains steadfast, and they are determined to make an even greater impact in the days to come.

ISKCON Bhiwandi extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters, volunteers, and well-wishers who have been instrumental in their success thus far. Together, let us strive to create a world where no one goes hungry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

