Manoj Bajpayee takes 'Silence 2' promotion to the streets of Lucknow

Lucknow witnessed a fervent stir as Bollywood powerhouse Manoj Bajpayee took to the streets, adorning a different persona, to promote his upcoming film 'Silence 2'. The actor, known for his versatile roles, shared insights into the much-anticipated sequel in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Bajpayee, speaking about 'Silence 2', expressed excitement over its trailer, promising audiences an explosive blend of action, powerful dialogues, and gripping suspense. Set to release on April 16 exclusively on Zee 5, the film sees Bajpayee reprising his role as ACP Avinash Verma, bracing for a myriad of challenges.

"In 'Silence 2', viewers will witness a different facet of ACP Avinash Verma. While in the previous instalment, he was involved in solving a single murder, this time around, he is tasked with unravelling a series of mysteries," Bajpayee revealed. Meanwhile, reflecting on his promotional visit to Lucknow, Bajpayee expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from fans.

"The love and enthusiasm from a place like Lucknow is unparalleled. It was imperative to connect with the audience here," he remarked. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience from April 16 exclusively on ZEE5. With the trailer already garnering significant attention, anticipation among fans continues to soar as the release date approaches. (ANI)

