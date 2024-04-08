Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee takes 'Silence 2' promotion to the streets of Lucknow

Lucknow witnessed a fervent stir as Bollywood powerhouse Manoj Bajpayee took to the streets, adorning a different persona, to promote his upcoming film 'Silence 2'.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:46 IST
Manoj Bajpayee takes 'Silence 2' promotion to the streets of Lucknow
Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow witnessed a fervent stir as Bollywood powerhouse Manoj Bajpayee took to the streets, adorning a different persona, to promote his upcoming film 'Silence 2'. The actor, known for his versatile roles, shared insights into the much-anticipated sequel in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Bajpayee, speaking about 'Silence 2', expressed excitement over its trailer, promising audiences an explosive blend of action, powerful dialogues, and gripping suspense. Set to release on April 16 exclusively on Zee 5, the film sees Bajpayee reprising his role as ACP Avinash Verma, bracing for a myriad of challenges.

"In 'Silence 2', viewers will witness a different facet of ACP Avinash Verma. While in the previous instalment, he was involved in solving a single murder, this time around, he is tasked with unravelling a series of mysteries," Bajpayee revealed. Meanwhile, reflecting on his promotional visit to Lucknow, Bajpayee expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from fans.

"The love and enthusiasm from a place like Lucknow is unparalleled. It was imperative to connect with the audience here," he remarked. Produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations, 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience from April 16 exclusively on ZEE5. With the trailer already garnering significant attention, anticipation among fans continues to soar as the release date approaches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024