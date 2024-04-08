Jennifer Aniston sends birthday wishes to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' star Paul Rudd

Left Menu

American actor Jennifer Aniston shared a moment from her and Paul Rudd's 2012 movie 'Wanderlust' in celebration of the actor's birthday, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:26 IST
Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd(Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
American actor Jennifer Aniston shared a moment from her and Paul Rudd's 2012 movie 'Wanderlust' in celebration of the actor's birthday, reported People. Jennifer Aniston wished her friend and former costar Paul Rudd a happy birthday. Aniston, 55, posted a scene from their 2012 film Wanderlust starring her and Rudd, who turned 55 on April 6, on her Instagram Stories on to wish Rudd well.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL RUDD," she wrote in a caption to the video. "I love you, you ageless freak!" Aniston shared a scene from 'Wanderlust', a comedy in which she and Rudd play a married couple who relocate from New York City to a commune in Georgia after losing their jobs. The scene shows various commune members, including Kathryn Hahn, Alan Alda, Jordan Peele, and others, chastising Rudd's character after he swatts a fly out of the air.

Wanderlust marks Rudd and Aniston's second collaboration on the big screen. The two previously costarred in 1998's The Object of My Affection. Rudd also had a memorable supporting role as Mike Hannigan, a love interest for Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe, in the final two seasons of Aniston's television series 'Friends'. Rudd has developed a reputation for seemingly never ageing over 30 years and counting working in the film and television industry, which Aniston has shouted out in past social media posts marking the actor's birthday. "Happy birthday #PaulRudd!! You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway..," she wrote in a similar post shared to her Instagram Stories on Rudd's 52nd birthday back in 2021.

Aniston also echoed that comment later in 2021 when she congratulated Rudd on becoming People's Sexiest Man Alive, writing on the social media platform, "You don't age, which is weird, but we still love you." "People ask me, 'Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?' The most important part of training is sleep," he shared at the time.

Rudd, who has been married to his wife Julie Yaeger since 2003, most recently appeared on the big screen in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

