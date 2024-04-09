Left Menu

Yeon Sang Ho Drops Hints on 'Parasyte: The Grey' Season 2 Featuring Masaki Suda

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 15:50 IST
Yeon Sang Ho Drops Hints on 'Parasyte: The Grey' Season 2 Featuring Masaki Suda
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Director Yeon Sang Ho has recently shared exciting details about the potential second season of the Netflix series, 'Parasyte: The Grey'. In a conversation on April 9th, Yeon discussed the series' future and its unique storyline, which centers on The Grey, a group dedicated to battling parasitic beings that use humans as hosts. These parasites aim to expand their reach, and the series also explores the lives of humans who have learned to coexist with them.

Yeon Sang Ho revealed, "The ending that goes into like a post-credit scene is set 8 years after the main story. Shinichi Izumi, played by Masaki Suda in ‘Parasyte: The Grey’, is set in his late twenties."

When it comes to the development of Season 2, Yeon stated, "It’s not something I can decide on my own." However, he shared that during discussions with Masaki Suda, they explored future possibilities. "When talking to Suda at the time, we had some ideas for what comes next. I told him at which point within the bigger picture he came to meet Jun Kyung (Lee Jung Hyun). And to Jung Hyun, I showed the script containing the entire plan for Season 2."

Although Yeon did not provide specific details about the upcoming season, he confirmed Shinichi Izumi's significant involvement. "I can say that Shinichi Izumi will appear. Since he appeared in the ending, he will play a pivotal role."

'Parasyte: The Grey' has quickly risen to prominence, securing the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top TV Shows chart for two consecutive days following its premiere on April 5th. The series has also garnered positive reviews from international audiences, highlighting its global appeal and anticipation for its continued story.

Stay tuned! Get the scoop on everything from entertainment to global headlines.

Also Read: The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards: Full List of Nominees

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024