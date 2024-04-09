"It wasn't like a huge shock": Luke Bryan on Katy Perry's 'American Idol' exit

American singer and songwriter Luke Bryan shared that he suspected Katy Perry would leave 'American Idol' this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While appearing on a recent episode of the syndicated radio show 'Taste of Country Nights', Bryan said, "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it, it wasn't like a huge shock." Referring to Perry announcing her plans to leave Idol on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, the country star added, "I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

Sharing his experience of working alongside Perry, the 'Play It Again' singer shared, "It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship. And to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old." He added, "Just seeing her be a mother through this whole process. I mean, it's just really been fun getting to know Katy."Bryan also remarked that while he would no longer be working alongside the pop sensation, he hopes their friendship will stay strong. "She knows that no matter what her next endeavours are, she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey," he said.

Perry joined 'American Idol' for season 16 in 2018, but first appeared on the show as a guest judge during season nine. Back in February, Perry shared that the 22nd season of 'American Idol' will likely be her last, as he has a busy year ahead because she is all set to release her upcoming album. "I think this probably will be my last season on idol," Perry said at the time. "I mean, I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat."

When asked by Kimmel what Bryan and fellow judge Lionel Richie thought about her decision to leave the show, Perry said, "Well, they'll find out tonight. They know." "I've been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is up," reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

