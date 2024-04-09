Left Menu

"It's been a long gap for me": Fardeen Khan gets emotional on returning to screen after 14 years with Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

09-04-2024
"It's been a long gap for me": Fardeen Khan gets emotional on returning to screen after 14 years with Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'
Fardeen Khan (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Fardeen Khan is completely back in action. After a hiatus of 14 years, he will be seen making his comeback to screen and that too with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. On Tuesday, he attended the grand trailer launch of the show in the national capital, where he opened up about his role as Wali Mohammad in 'Heeramandi. He also got a little bit emotional while he talked about his return to the acting space after a long time.

"It's been a very long gap for me, it's been almost 14 years. I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen," said Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010's 'Dulha Mil Gaya.' He also shared how Bhansali allows actors to "bring depth to the roles."

Fardeen added, "For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, and wisdom and you know you can you can contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate and very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It's daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here." Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. (ANI)

