Left Menu

George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood veteran George Lucas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme dOr at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the festival organisers have announced.Lucas, best known for creating the long-running and smash hit franchises Star Wars and Indiana Jones, will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of film gala on May 25.The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart.

PTI | Cannes | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:32 IST
George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
  • Country:
  • France

Hollywood veteran George Lucas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the festival organisers have announced.

Lucas, best known for creating the long-running and smash hit franchises ''Star Wars'' and ''Indiana Jones'', will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of film gala on May 25.

''The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart. I was surprised and elated when my first film, 'THX-1138', was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors' Fortnight.

''Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition which means a great deal to me,'' the 79-year-old director said in a statement.

Previous recipients of the honorary Palme d'Or include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster as well as Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" movies. Ford was feted at the festival last year.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25. French actress Camille Cottin will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

''Barbie'' filmmaker Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president for the main competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024