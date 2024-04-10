Left Menu

Renowned Malayalam movie producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away

Well-known film producer and former vice chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy Gandhimathi Balan passed away here on Wednesday, family sources said.The 66-year-old was undergoing treatment for some ailments and breathed his last at a private hospital here, they said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:17 IST
Renowned Malayalam movie producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away
Well-known film producer and former vice chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy Gandhimathi Balan passed away here on Wednesday, family sources said.

The 66-year-old was undergoing treatment for some ailments and breathed his last at a private hospital here, they said. Balan is well known as the producer of several classic Malayalam movies like ''Panchavadi Palam'', ''Thoovanathumbikal'', ''Nombarathi Poovu'', ''Sukhamo Devi'' and ''Moonnam Pakkam''.

During his decades-long film career, he had produced and distributed over 30 films. His association with legendary filmmaker, the late Padmarajan, was also well known in the industry.

A prominent presence in the socio-cultural and literary circles of the state, Balan was among the film personalities who had spearheaded the formation of AMMA, an association of actors in the Malayalam industry.

Balan is survived by wife and two children. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was among several prominent persons who condoled his demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

