'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond': Lara Dutta's candid take on propaganda and patriotism

Former Miss Universe who has always epitomized grace and talent and consistently captivated audiences with her versatile performances is now all set with her upcoming web series.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta, who has consistently captivated audiences with her versatile performances right from a stellar debut in 'Andaaz' to her recent venture 'Bell Bottom' is now all set to redefine the narrative with her upcoming web series, 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'. In this eagerly awaited series, Lara Dutta portrays the role of a power broker, delving into the intricacies of modern warfare and geopolitical dynamics.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises to unravel untold stories behind a major defensive operation, shedding light on the amalgamation of traditional and contemporary warfare tactics. Speaking about her involvement in the project, Lara Dutta, in an exclusive interview with ANI, shared her deep-rooted connection to the subject matter.

Hailing from a military family background, with her father and sister serving in the Air Force, Lara emphasizes her innate sense of patriotism and duty towards the nation. She remarked, "First comes your country and then comes your family or whatever will always be in the number two position." She also shared insights into her personal connection to the storyline, rooted deeply in her family's military background.

"For me, choosing this story was a special thing because when the Balakot air strike happened, we got more insider information while being in the Air Force than civilians," she said. Addressing the scepticism surrounding patriotic narratives, Dutta highlighted the need to recognize and appreciate stories from India's own soil.

She remarked, "People will always say that this is propaganda. But we don't say that when we watch other Hollywood films or Zero Dark Thirty or whatever we watch. So, why do we always apply this to our country's things?" Embracing the opportunity to showcase the nation's untold tales, Lara expressed gratitude to the producers for bringing these narratives to the forefront.

Scheduled for release on April 25 on JioCinema, 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Apart from her role in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', Lara Dutta has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Suryast', and 'Ramayana'. (ANI)

