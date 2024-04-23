Left Menu

LaKeith Stanfield in talks to lead 'El Paso, Elsewhere' film adaptation

23-04-2024
LaKeith Stanfield (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield is currently in discussions to take the lead role in the film adaptation of the hit neo-noir video game 'El Paso, Elsewhere'. The movie, produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura's Di Bonaventura Pictures alongside Colin Stark, is poised to delve into the intricate narrative of James Savage, portrayed by Stanfield, as he grapples with the aftermath of a tumultuous relationship and confronts both his inner struggles and the enigmatic Janet, his ex-girlfriend, who harbours intentions of executing a world-ending ritual, a source close to the project has disclosed to Deadline.

'El Paso, Elsewhere' released in September 2023, captivated gamers worldwide with its immersive storytelling and surreal universe. Developed by Strange Scaffold, the brainchild of BAFTA nominee Xalavier Nelson Jr., the game provided players with an enthralling experience filled with ethereal monsters and reality-bending challenges.

Stanfield, renowned for his versatile performances in acclaimed films such as 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' 'Knives Out,' and 'Selma,' brings his formidable talent to the forefront once again as he navigates the complex psyche of James Savage. The actor's portrayal promises to delve deep into themes of addiction, self-worth, and ultimately, redemption. Commenting on the project, Stanfield expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled to be part of 'El Paso, Elsewhere.' It's a unique and compelling story that resonates deeply, and I'm eager to bring James Savage to life on screen."

As production gears up to commence, anticipation mounts for 'El Paso, Elsewhere,' promising audiences a journey through a surreal landscape filled with intrigue, suspense, and the transformative power of love and healing, Deadline reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

