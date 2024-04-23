Left Menu

Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Ghanteshwar temple on 'Hanuman Jayanti'

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Rani Mukerji visited the Ghanteshwar Temple in Mumbai. The actor looked stunning in a green kurta as she entered the temple amid tight security.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:06 IST
Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Ghanteshwar temple on 'Hanuman Jayanti'
Rani Mukerji (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Rani Mukerji visited the Ghanteshwar Temple in Mumbai. The actor looked stunning in a green kurta as she entered the temple amid tight security. She offered prayers to the deity and after her puja, she received the Prasad and a stole.

Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. She began her career in the mid-90s and quickly shot to fame with films like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Over the years, she delivered some path-breaking performances and received various accolades for acting.

Earlier, the actress won the Best Actor trophy at the Zed Cine Awards for her powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.' On receiving the award, Rani exclaimed, "This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded. MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother."

"I would like to specially thank my director Ashima Chibber who has made this story reach a larger audience through me. I would also like to thank my producers Zee Studios - Shariq, Bhumika and Emmay Entertainment - Nikhil, Madhu, Monisha for standing with me and supporting this film at a time when all believed that the content films won't work in the theatres. I would also like to thank the Estonian crew who had a huge contribution in the making of this film," she added. Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' (MCVN) talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024