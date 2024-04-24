"Man who redefined the game": Anil Kapoor wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

As legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 51 today, actor Anil Kapoor showered his love and shared a special post to wish him. Anil took to Instagram and posted a monochrome portrait of Sachin along with a birthday message.

Sharing the image, he wrote, "Happy birthday, to the always warm and humble, @sachintendulkar! Here's to the man who redefined the game. Cheers." Indian cricket fraternity also took to social media on Wednesday to extend birthday wishes.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others wished the former Indian captain. Tendulkar, known as 'Master Blaster' for his ability to blast his way through any bowling attack and his very mastery over every skill, technique and shot in the book, this right-handed batter entertained and mesmerised the entire world with his batting from 1989-2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. Sachin was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is set to star in the action-drama 'Subedaar'. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film. "In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project. (ANI)

