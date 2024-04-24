BJP Loses Ground in First Phase of LS Polls, Says Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said there is an ''undercurrent'' in favour of the INDIA bloc in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that the BJP is now ''on the back foot'' after the first phase of the elections as the voters are not satisfied with the saffron party. ''I have been to many districts in Rajasthan. I have gone to several states in the country. Everywhere I see an undercurrent of change,'' Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

He further said, ''Looking at the feedback received after the first phase of voting, and the speeches BJP leaders are making, I feel that somewhere the BJP is on the back foot today. The public is not satisfied...I feel that this election is an election of change.'' He claimed that not only in Rajasthan but all over India, wherever the INDIA bloc is contesting elections, its candidates have an edge.

''The narrative that has been created in the last two-three days is very surprising and I feel that people holding responsible positions should not use this kind of terminology...this kind of language,'' the Congress general secretary said, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''redistribution of wealth'' remarks. Pilot said that one should talk about farmers, youth, development, and industry to make a better India. ''One should avoid instigating emotions by discussing temples, mosques and Mangalsutra.'' He said, ''If you have done so much good work in 10 years then you should have confidence that you will come out victorious...it should be discussed.'' Pilot claimed that in the second phase of elections due on April 26, the Congress will win more seats than the BJP.

The Congress leader said he has full faith in the voters of the country that they will take the right decision and make the Congress and the INDIA bloc win the elections.

