Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from North East Delhi seat

Congress candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar filed his nomination for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Before filing his nomination, the student leader-turned politician posted on X a series of pictures, which showed him with leaders of various faiths. One picture showed him participating in a 'hawan' and Sarvdharam prayers.

"Today, before filing my nomination, Gurus of all religions presented me with the Preamble of the Constitution and prayed for me and blessed me. This is our India. This is our Constitution. 'Sarva Dharma Sam Bhaav'. I will sacrifice my life to protect this India and its Constitution," he said on X. Yesterday, he shared a video stating that he will fight against injustice and appealed to those who for no fireworks to be set off, keeping the environment in mind.

Kanhaiya, who is contesting his second Lok Sabha election, will fight the poll battle against BJP's two time MP from the same constituency, Manoj Tiwari. In 2019, Kumar contested as a Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Begusarai in Bihar, which he lost to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh. Later, he joined the Congress in 2021.

North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 7 parliamentary constituencies in New Delhi. It is a general category parliament seat that comprises part of Central Delhi district and entire North East Delhi district and part of Shahdara district. Manoj Tiwari, secured 53.90 per cent of the votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in Delhi. The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi. The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on May 25. Voting in Delhi will be held for 7 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of the votes will be done collectively across the nation on June 4. (ANI)

