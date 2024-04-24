Left Menu

Glen Powell praises Sydney Sweeney for successful 'Anyone But You' marketing campaign

Actor Glen Powell gave credit to his 'Anyone But You' co-star Sydney Sweeney for the successful promotion of the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:35 IST
Glen Powell praises Sydney Sweeney for successful 'Anyone But You' marketing campaign
Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Glen Powell gave credit to his 'Anyone But You' co-star Sydney Sweeney for the successful promotion of the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He praised the 'Euphoria' star for her contribution to the marketing strategy that made the film a romantic comedy blockbuster. On the project, Sweeney also held the position of executive producer.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry," Powell explained in an interview with The New York Times. "That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit -- and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

'Anyone But You''s marketing campaign, which heavily contributed to its box office success, included romantic photos of the film's leads, longing gazes between the duo on red carpets, flirtatious moments in interviews and viral TikTok videos. Powell and his long-term partner allegedly divorcing during the film's press tour fueled romance rumours on social media, despite the fact that Sweeney remains engaged to Jonathan Davino, who also serves as an executive producer on the picture.

"I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn't stop with ideas," Sweeney shared. "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who created the entire narrative." The Will Gluck-directed film, largely based on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), whose affection to each other turns icy after one night goes wrong. However, when they are suddenly reunited at a wedding in Australia, they decide to pretend to be together.

While 'Anyone But You' has not only become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years, earning more than 200 million dollars worldwide, the film also helped with the so-called rom-com revival, hopefully paving the way for future films. "You've got to get the ingredients in the meal just right: the story, the cast, the filmmakers, the chemistry, the ending," Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, who also oversees Columbia, said of finding success within the rom-com movie genre, adding that it "is a delicate task. So, if you're going to make one and go for it theatrically, it better be good," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024