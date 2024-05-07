Left Menu

UK says it will not send a representative to Russian President Putin's inauguration

Britain will not send a representative to a swearing in ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Monday, much like most of the European Union states. "The UK will not field a representative at the Inauguration of President Vladimir Putin, due to take place tomorrow (May 7th).

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 03:16 IST
UK says it will not send a representative to Russian President Putin's inauguration
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will not send a representative to a swearing in ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Monday, much like most of the European Union states. "The UK will not field a representative at the Inauguration of President Vladimir Putin, due to take place tomorrow (May 7th). Russia's assault on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated, and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state," a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said.

"The UK condemns the Russian government's reprehensible actions, which are an egregious violation of international law and the UN Charter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024