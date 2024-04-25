IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

April 25 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Young Russians dance to K-pop and watch anime amid Asian culture boom MOSCOW - A few years ago, Karina Marakshina had to explain what K-pop was when asked to describe the musical style of her Moscow dance studio. Now she says she hears it blasting out from nearly every mall where she shops. (RUSSIA-CULTURE/ASIA (TV), 438 words)

Unstable nuclear-waste dams threaten fertile Central Asia heartland MAILUU-SUU, Kyrgyzstan - Dams holding vast amounts of uranium mine tailings above the fertile Fergana valley in Central Asia are unstable, threatening a possible Chernobyl-scale nuclear disaster if they collapse that would make the region uninhabitable, studies have revealed. (KYRGYZSTAN-NUCLEAR/WASTE (TV, PIX), moved, 416 words)

John Lennon's lost 1960s acoustic guitar to go up for auction LONDON - A previously lost 12-string acoustic guitar that belonged to the late John Lennon will go up for sale at an auction in May after it was recently found in the attic of a home in Britain. (MUSIC-BEATLES/LENNON (TV, PIX), 234 words)

Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album LONDON - Taylor Swift fans are flocking to The Black Dog, a pub in southwest London, after it was name-checked on the U.S singer's new album "The Tortured Poets Department." (PEOPLE-TAYLOR SWIFT/BRITAIN-PUB (TV, PIX), 359 words)

Aboriginal spears snatched by British in 1770 to return to Australia LONDON - Four spears taken from Australia by a British explorer more than 250 years ago will be returned by Cambridge University to descendants of the indigenous community which crafted them, in the latest high-profile repatriation of artefacts. (BRITAIN-AUSTRALIA/ABORIGINAL SPEARS (PIX, TV), 375 words)

How a small Oregon town sparked a nationwide debate on homelessness GRANTS PASS, Oregon - On a sunny afternoon in a grassy park by the river, Amber Rockwell loaded a black, steel cart with a tent, suitcases, and bags as she prepared to move to the next park over. Every week, she and the hundreds of other people living outdoors in Grants Pass, Oregon, must pack up and change locations to avoid being fined, arrested or stripped of their belongings by police. (OREGON-HOMELESS/ (PIX, TV), 948 words)

The last women standing in a Serbian village swallowed by mine KRIVELJ, Serbia - The women are nurses, school teachers, students and housewives. They span three generations. And they are up for a fight. Nearly two-dozen women are at the centre of a battle to have their village in eastern Serbia relocated away from a copper mine that they say has polluted their land and water and ruined the surrounding countryside. (SERBIA-MINE/VILLAGE-PORTRAITS (PIX), 456 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Trump's second-term agenda: revenge, trade wars, mass deportations

FACTBOX-Key dates in the 2024 US presidential race - Reuters News EXPLAINER-Why is the US government trying to ban TikTok? (Compiled by Aurora Ellis and Patrick Enright)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)