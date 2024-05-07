Hamas agreed to latest Israeli proposal, says official briefed on talks
Updated: 07-05-2024
Hamas agreed to the latest proposal that Israel had made on April 27 and there were no major changes since then, an official briefed on the ceasefire talks said, adding the Qatari mediators had spoken to Hamas about this on Sunday and Monday.
"What happens next depends on Israel to accept or reject Hamas' response. The ball is in Israel's court," the source told Reuters, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
