Foreign vlogger couple alleges sexual harassment during Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

A foreign vlogger couple, known for their viral travel videos, has alleged that they faced sexual harassment at the iconic Thrissur Pooram in Kerala which concluded last week. American-English vlogger couple Mackenzie and Keenan posted in their Instagram page yesterday a video that shows a man attempting to forcefully kiss Mackenzie after talking to her.

The high-octane Thrissur Pooram was held on April 19 in this central Kerala city.

The video, titled 'Questionable Moments at Thrissur Pooram' also showed Keenan saying a man in his 50s sexually assaulted him and that the vlogger had to push him away.

Meanwhile, Kerala police said they have not received any complaint from them in this regard.

''We have not received any complaints in this regard until now,'' police said, adding that an accused man in the video has been identified.

In the video, the couple said the people there were a bit frisky.

The narration in the video said they had a wonderful time at Thrissur Pooram, but there were also ''some questionable moments''.

The video showed a man, who was interviewed by Mackenzie for her social media pages, attempting to kiss her forcefully and she pushing him away.

