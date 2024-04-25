Left Menu

Foreign vlogger couple alleges sexual harassment during Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

Foreign vlogger couple alleges sexual harassment during Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:17 IST
Foreign vlogger couple alleges sexual harassment during Kerala's Thrissur Pooram
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign vlogger couple, known for their viral travel videos, has alleged that they faced sexual harassment at the iconic Thrissur Pooram in Kerala which concluded last week. American-English vlogger couple Mackenzie and Keenan posted in their Instagram page yesterday a video that shows a man attempting to forcefully kiss Mackenzie after talking to her.

The high-octane Thrissur Pooram was held on April 19 in this central Kerala city.

The video, titled 'Questionable Moments at Thrissur Pooram' also showed Keenan saying a man in his 50s sexually assaulted him and that the vlogger had to push him away.

Meanwhile, Kerala police said they have not received any complaint from them in this regard.

''We have not received any complaints in this regard until now,'' police said, adding that an accused man in the video has been identified.

In the video, the couple said the people there were a bit frisky.

The narration in the video said they had a wonderful time at Thrissur Pooram, but there were also ''some questionable moments''.

The video showed a man, who was interviewed by Mackenzie for her social media pages, attempting to kiss her forcefully and she pushing him away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024