Pavail Gulati on sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in 'Deva'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Deva' also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:54 IST
Actor Pavail Gulati (Image souce: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Deva' also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Opening up about his experience working with Shahid, Pavail said, "It's been a joy to work alongside Shahid," says Pavail Gulati. "We've bonded over our mutual interests, particularly in fitness and health discussions. Collaborating with someone who shares similar passions and brings such dedication to the craft has been incredible. Our journey on the 'Deva' set has been immensely rewarding."

Expressing gratitude for their growing bond, Pavail acknowledges Shahid's warmth and commitment. "Beyond our characters, Shahid's dedication has made every moment on set memorable. We've built a connection that goes beyond the screen, and I'm grateful for the chance to collaborate with him on 'Deva'," he shared.

Directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' will be out in theatres this Dussehra. Pooja Hegde is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

