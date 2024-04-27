Left Menu

GRT Hotels Expands Presence with Launch of 'Grand Madurai'

GRT Hotels and Resorts has opened 'Grand Madurai,' its newest property in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. With 120 rooms, the hotel offers various amenities and is conveniently located near top attractions. It is GRT's 22nd property and second in Madurai, with plans to expand to 25 by 2025. Celebrity chef Damu oversees the global cuisine restaurant 'Bazaar' to offer a unique dining experience. CEO Vikram Cotah expressed excitement about the new opening and the company's growth trajectory.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:41 IST
GRT Hotels Expands Presence with Launch of 'Grand Madurai'
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality provider GRT Hotels and Resorts Group has inaugurated its latest property 'Grand Madurai' in Tamil Nadu under its vision to manage 25 properties by 2025.

Equipped with a host of features and amenities including 120 rooms, the 'Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels,' is located close to the famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, St Mary's Cathedral and Velammal Hospital among others in the temple town, a press release said on Saturday.

'Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels' is the 22nd property by GRT Hotels and the second in Madurai.

'Bazaar,' the global cuisine restaurant at Grand Madurai is personally managed by celebrity chef Damu who visits each venue to ensure guests are treated with a unique experience.

''We are very excited about the opening of Grand Madurai. The city, with its rich cultural tapestry, is the ideal locale for us to extend our warm hospitality,'' company CEO Vikram Cotah said.

''GRT Hotels and Resorts is growing year-by-year and by 2025 we will have opened 25 properties,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024