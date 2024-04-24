Left Menu

Eurovision euphoria boosts travel to Sweden's Malmo, eDreams says

The Eurovision song contest, the world's biggest of its kind, takes place in Malmo from 7-11 May after Swedish singer Loreen won last year's competition in Liverpool. It is expected to draw 100,000 visitors to Sweden's third-largest city.

Eurovision fever boosted travel searches for the Swedish coastal city of Malmo by 176% between September 2023 and April 2024, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Wednesday.

It is expected to draw 100,000 visitors to Sweden's third-largest city. Travel searches for Copenhagen, which is less than 50 kilometres from Malmo, increased 34% over the period, eDreams said.

Tourists from France were the most willing to travel to the competition, accounting for almost one-fifth of the total, followed by Germany and the United States, the firm said. The Eurovision contest takes place during what is typically a low season for travel, between Easter and the start of the summer holidays.

