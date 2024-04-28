Left Menu

Messi, the scene-stealing canine from 'Anatomy of a Fall', headlines own show

It will allow viewers to experience the Cannes Film Festival from dawn until late night through the eyes and the voice of Messi, said the production house, which referred to the seven-year-old French Border Collie dog as the canine George Clooney.This will be an opportunity for Messi to ask his guests any questions with the innocence of a dog.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:33 IST
Messi, the scene-stealing canine from 'Anatomy of a Fall', headlines own show
  • Country:
  • United States

Messi, the beloved canine actor from the Oscar-winning film ''Anatomy of a Fall'', will headline his own TV series.

According to IndieWire, the short programme will premiere during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, producer D18 Paris announced. It will be set at the gala, but not as part of the festival line-up.

The series has a title that translates to ''Messi: The Cannes Festival Seen from a Dog's Point of View''. It will consist of eight one-minute-long episodes that will air daily on multiple French TV stations from May 13 until the end of the festival on May 25. It will allow viewers to experience the Cannes Film Festival from dawn until late night ''through the eyes and the voice'' of Messi, said the production house, which referred to the seven-year-old French Border Collie dog as ''the canine George Clooney''.

''This will be an opportunity for Messi to ask his guests any questions with the innocence of a dog. When you're the current international star, you can do anything… and Messi dares to do it all!'' the banner said.

The idea for the short programme came from Tim Newman, who will serve as producer for D18. Raphael Mezrahi, who will provide the voice for Messi, wrote the show which is directed by Loic Pourageaux. Laura Martin is Messi's trainer and owner.

The series will be sponsored by TikTok.

Messi played a key role as the guide dog Snoop in ''Anatomy of a Fall'', directed by Justine Triet and fronted by Sandra Huller.

He also won the Palm Dog Award, the unofficial honour given to the best canine performance at Cannes last year, for his role in ''Anatomy of a Fall'', also the winner of the gala's top prize, Palme d'Or.

Messi also made headlines when he attended the Oscars earlier this year, although host Jimmy Kimmel later admitted that the dog didn't stay for the whole ceremony. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will open on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024