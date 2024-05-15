YouTube says it will block certain videos in Hong Kong following court order
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 04:32 IST
Alphabet's YouTube on Tuesday said it will comply with a Hong Kong court decision and block access to 32 video links deemed to be prohibited content.
The action follows a government application granted by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal requesting the ban of a protest anthem called "Glory to Hong Kong." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Mountain View, California)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
