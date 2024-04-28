Left Menu

Prince Harry to celebrate Invictus Games anniversary in London

Prince Harry will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of his Invictus Games at a service in St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8th, making a rare visit back to Britain for the international sporting event he founded.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:31 IST
Prince Harry to celebrate Invictus Games anniversary in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince Harry will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of his Invictus Games at a service in St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8th, making a rare visit back to Britain for the international sporting event he founded. Harry, who lives in the United States with his wife Meghan and two children, launched the Games in 2017, a multi-sport event for military personnel wounded in action.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, served as a military helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. The service will celebrate the event and include readings by Harry and the British actor Damian Lewis. Wounded veterans and members of the Invictus community will also attend.

It will mark "a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport," organisers said. Harry has only returned to Britain on a few occasions since he quit working as a member of the royal family in 2020, arriving for major events such as the 2022 funeral of Queen Elizabeth and his father's coronation in May 2023.

He was last seen in Britain in February this year for a brief meeting with his father after the monarch announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The palace said on Friday that Charles would return to public duties after he made good progress following treatment and a period of recuperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024