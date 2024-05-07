Left Menu

UK military personnel's data accessed in hack, BBC reports

The system was managed by an external contractor and no operational Ministry of Defence data was obtained, the broadcaster said, adding that the department took the system off-line immediately. Information like names and bank details of current and some former members of the Royal Navy, Army and Air Force was compromised, according to the report.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 03:14 IST
UK military personnel's data accessed in hack, BBC reports

Some personal information in a payroll system used by Britain's defence department has been accessed in a data breach, the BBC reported on Monday. The system was managed by an external contractor and no operational Ministry of Defence data was obtained, the broadcaster said, adding that the department took the system off-line immediately.

Information like names and bank details of current and some former members of the Royal Navy, Army and Air Force was compromised, according to the report. The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside working hours.

MPs could be informed about the development in the Commons on Tuesday, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024