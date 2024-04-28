Anne Hathaway recalls being "a chronically stressed young woman"

Left Menu

Actor Anne Hathaway has learned to relax as she ages. The 41-year-old 'Devil Wears Prada' actor said that she likely played "chronically stressed out young women" because she was "a stressed out young woman" off-screen, reported People. "I was a really stressed out young woman. And as a formerly chronically stressed young woman, which leads to, you know, all manner of things, I just remember thinking one day, 'You are taking this for granted, you are taking your life for granted,' " Hathaway said on an interview with David Marchese on The New York Times podcast The Interview.

"You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky and that will be lights out for you. So when I find myself, like, the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, I'm like, 'You are not gonna die stressed,' " Hathaway said. Marchese asked the mother of two what was bothering her up, and she answered, "I didn't know how to breathe yet. And that wasn't very easy. That was complicated not knowing how to breathe."

Putting it more simply, the 'Idea of You' actress said that " literally everything" in her life as a young woman in Hollywood stressed her out at one point. "I was just very, very, very in my head, about a lot of things. I guess maybe that's the easiest way to put it," she clarified.

Hathaway said she felt "somatic" stress at the time, meaning she felt physical symptoms of the tension in her body as opposed to just in her mind, reported People. (ANI)

