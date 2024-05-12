Motor racing-Da Costa hands Porsche a first home win in Formula E

Antonio Felix da Costa gave Porsche a first home win in Formula E on Sunday in the second of two races in Berlin while Jaguar's Nick Cassidy stretched his lead in the all-electric championship to 16 points. New Zealander Cassidy finished runner-up to the Portuguese, who has now won three times in his career on the track at Berlin's old Tempelhof airport, after passing Nissan's Oliver Rowland with two laps to go.

Cassidy also set the fastest lap of the race after winning on Saturday. The win was da Costa's first since Cape Town in 2023 and made him the eighth different driver to win in the space of 10 rounds.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, Cassidy's closest championship rival, was fourth with reigning champion and pole-sitter Jake Dennis fifth for Andretti and Mitch Evans sixth for leaders Jaguar. Maserati's Indian rookie Jehan Daruvala had his best result yet with seventh while McLaren's 19-year-old stand-in Taylor Barnard, replacing the injured Sam Bird, was eighth after starting 18th.

Envision's Joel Eriksson was ninth and Jean-Eric Vergne collected the final point for DS Penske.

