Left Menu

Motor racing-Da Costa hands Porsche a first home win in Formula E

Antonio Felix da Costa gave Porsche a first home win in Formula E on Sunday in the second of two races in Berlin while Jaguar's Nick Cassidy stretched his lead in the all-electric championship to 16 points.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 22:08 IST
Motor racing-Da Costa hands Porsche a first home win in Formula E
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Antonio Felix da Costa gave Porsche a first home win in Formula E on Sunday in the second of two races in Berlin while Jaguar's Nick Cassidy stretched his lead in the all-electric championship to 16 points. New Zealander Cassidy finished runner-up to the Portuguese, who has now won three times in his career on the track at Berlin's old Tempelhof airport, after passing Nissan's Oliver Rowland with two laps to go.

Cassidy also set the fastest lap of the race after winning on Saturday. The win was da Costa's first since Cape Town in 2023 and made him the eighth different driver to win in the space of 10 rounds.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein, Cassidy's closest championship rival, was fourth with reigning champion and pole-sitter Jake Dennis fifth for Andretti and Mitch Evans sixth for leaders Jaguar. Maserati's Indian rookie Jehan Daruvala had his best result yet with seventh while McLaren's 19-year-old stand-in Taylor Barnard, replacing the injured Sam Bird, was eighth after starting 18th.

Envision's Joel Eriksson was ninth and Jean-Eric Vergne collected the final point for DS Penske.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024