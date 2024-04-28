Zendaya talks about reviving her music career, says, "...maybe one day"

Left Menu

Actor and singer Zendaya has not ruled out the possibility of reviving her music career eventually. The 'Challengers' star recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and was asked about her previous music releases, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor and singer Zendaya has not ruled out the possibility of reviving her music career eventually. The 'Challengers' star recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and was asked about her previous music releases, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I love music, and it's something that's been special to me," said Zendaya. "I think being in the music industry, maybe it didn't kill the joy of music, but it's when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good."

Zendaya released her debut self-titled album in 2013, which included the breakthrough track 'Replay'. And, while she has prioritised her acting career above music in recent years, she hinted that if the "right timing" comes, she may release something again. "You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something," the Euphoria actress said before reminding fans: "Don't get crazy! We'll see, but maybe one day."

Though she hasn't recorded any new music in several years, she has collaborated on tunes with other musicians, notably Labrinth, who scored the smash HBO drama 'Euphoria'. In addition to her conversation with Hudson, Zendaya discussed her surprise presence during Labrinth's set at Coachella last year to sing renditions of "I'm Tired" and "All For Us."

The 'Dune: Part Two' star called the musician "so talented" and a "wonderful person," but revealed that she initially turned down his offer to perform at the music festival. "He asked me if I wanted to come out and perform and immediately I was like 'Oh, absolutely not.' I was like, 'I can't do that,'" Zendaya recalled, noting that she had too much "stage fright." "I have bad memories of performing live when I was a kid," she explained, but added that she eventually convinced herself to do it, saying she "can't run from this forever."

Coachella ended up marking Zendaya's first live performance in more than seven years, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

