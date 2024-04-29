Kim Ji-won Reveals 'I Received a Lot of Threatening Texts!' on 'Queen of Tears' Ending

In the wake of the final episode of tvN's weekend drama "Queen of Tears," Kim Ji-won, who captivated audiences with her portrayal of Hong Hae-in, shared her experiences and emotions in a detailed Q&A session released by Hi Ji-eum Studio. The drama concluded on a high note on April 28, achieving a record-breaking viewership of 24.9%—the highest for any drama in tvN's history.

Kim Ji-won's journey as the third-generation chaebol and department store owner was marked by her ability to skillfully navigate a spectrum of emotions, from comedy to romance to intense human drama, cementing her status as an irreplaceable talent in the industry. Her emotional range, particularly in conveying the complexities of her character through subtle expressions and vocal nuances, garnered immense praise and what has been dubbed the "Kim Ji-won syndrome."

Reflecting on the series' conclusion, Kim shared, "As the filming took place over a long period, covering four full seasons, I awaited the broadcast with a mix of nerves and excitement. Now that it’s over, it feels both short and somewhat sad." She expressed profound gratitude towards the viewers whose reactions added depth to her enjoyment of the drama, stating, "It was a pleasure to ride the emotional rollercoaster along with the audience."

Kim's interactions with her co-stars, including Kim Soo-hyun, Park Sung-hoon, and Kwak Dong-yeon, further enriched the drama, bringing to life the multifaceted relationships her character navigated. Her chemistry with these actors was a cornerstone of the show’s success, providing both laughter and tears through their collaborative performances.

Among the numerous scenes, Kim cited the beginning of episode 11 as particularly memorable, where the emotional weight of the narrative peaked. "Filming the scene where the family discovers Hae-in’s illness was intensely moving, supported emotionally by my senior co-stars even off-camera," she recounted.

The actress also faced challenges, notably during scenes requiring rapid shifts across a broad emotional spectrum. "There was a lot to consider on how to portray these emotions smoothly," Kim explained. Her dedication to authentically depicting each moment was evident as she aimed to resonate deeply with viewers.

Addressing the audience directly, Kim said, "I received many playful threats over text asking me to reveal the ending of the drama." She continued with a laugh, "I hope all the fans of 'Red Sea' will only experience happiness moving forward."

As Kim Ji-won bids farewell to her character, she looks back fondly on the role of Hong Hae-in, likening her to a "four-leaf clover" that symbolizes resilience and positivity. "Thanks to Hae-in, I’ve learned to face difficulties with a smile and to rise again," Kim expressed, hopeful for the future.

With "Queen of Tears" leaving a lasting impression on its audience and its lead actress, the drama not only sets a new benchmark for tvN but also leaves an indelible mark on Kim Ji-won's illustrious career. As she moves on to new projects, the echoes of Hong Hae-in’s strength and spirit remain with viewers, inspiring resilience and positivity.

Source: Newsen

