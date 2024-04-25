Queen of Tears Nears Finale: Mysteries in Park Ji Eun's Scripts

With only two episodes remaining, the suspense in tvN’s “Queen of Tears” has intensified, particularly after a pivotal plot development where the lead character Hong Hae In, portrayed by Kim Ji Won, suffers from amnesia following a surgical procedure. The drama, crafted by renowned screenwriter Park Ji Eun, has prompted fans to delve into her previous works to glean potential outcomes for the series finale.

Park Ji Eun, known for her skill in weaving intricate narratives with subtle foreshadowing, has left several breadcrumbs in her earlier dramas, such as “My Love from the Star” and “The Producers.” These past works have often included key symbols and motifs that played crucial roles in unraveling the story's conclusion. For instance, in “My Love from the Star,” plants symbolized the growing and enduring relationship between the alien Do Min Joon and his human love interest, Cheon Song Yi. In “The Producers,” a penalty shootout subtly disclosed who would end up with the female lead, played by Gong Hyo Jin.

In “Queen of Tears,” similar motifs are present. A significant scene shows Hong Hae In applying balsam juice to her nails, a gesture linked to the belief that if the stain remains until the first snow, her first love will come true. This scene gains poignancy with the episode ending as snow begins to fall in Germany while Hae In examines her nails by a window, suggesting that her memory loss might not deter her true love from recognizing her.

Moreover, artwork in Hong Hae In's room has become a point of discussion among viewers. An art analyst suggested on YouTube that a painting by Jeon Eun Sook, composed of various panels, might symbolize Hae In's fragmented yet hopeful psyche. Another prevailing theory among fans is based on a hint from an earlier episode about an increase in Hae In’s white blood cell count, a condition sometimes associated with pregnancy. This speculation has led to predictions that the series could conclude with the revelation of a new life, adding a layer of emotional depth given Hae In’s previous miscarriage.

As “Queen of Tears” nears its end, the audience is keenly watching how these clues, laid down by Park Ji Eun, will unfold, determining the fates of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo amidst their turbulent journey.

“Queen of Tears” Episodes 15 and 16 will be broadcast on tvN on April 27 and 28, 2024, respectively.

