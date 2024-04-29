'The Black Orphan': S Hussain Zaidi's gripping new novel arrives on May 8

Well-known writer and former journalist S Hussain Zaidi's upcoming novel, ''The Black Orphan'', described as a riveting tale of love, terror and revenge, is scheduled to release on May 8.

The book, inspired by true events, is a ''blend of romance, intrigue and action''. It is published by HarperCollins India. '''The Black Orphan' is my latest work of fiction based on real-life events. I'm keenly awaiting its release as I believe that my readers will love the blend of romance, intrigue and action in this one. This is slightly different from my other fiction books as it is a love story as much as a thriller, and I am excited to see how readers will respond to it,'' said Zaidi in a statement.

The story revolves around protagonist DIG Ajay Rajvardhan of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and his love interest, lawyer Asiya Khan, who is representing a young woman the NIA has arrested on charges of terrorism. Meanwhile, a serial killer is on the loose, murdering India's most famous nuclear scientists one by one. Time is running out for Rajvardhan and his associates, Deputy Commissioner Sagar Pratap and Commissioner Neeraj Kumar, to find the mastermind behind these incidents.

''And something far worse is brewing in the bylanes of Mumbai. Even as Rajvardhan and Khan are drawn closer, a web of crime, deception and intrigue weaves itself around them and threatens to take them down'' reads the description of the book.

According to the publishers, Zaidi's latest release is ''fast-paced, engrossing and unputdownable''.

'''The Black Orphan' is a riveting tale of love and terror, in Hussain Zaidi's inimitable style...The fact that it's inspired by true events makes it all the more intriguing. We are excited to publish this book and I'm sure readers will be even more so to pick it up,'' said Amrita Mukerji, managing editor of HarperCollins India.

Zaidi's previously authored books include ''Mafia Queens of Mumbai'', ''My Name Is Abu Salem'' and ''Byculla to Bangkok''. A web series based on his book ''Dongri to Dubai'', being produced by Farhan Akhtar, is soon to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

