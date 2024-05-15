Left Menu

Britons warned to boil water on concern over parasite contamination in Devon areas

CONTEXT Cryptosporidium can cause diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea or vomiting, low-grade fever and loss of appetite.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:14 IST
Britons warned to boil water on concern over parasite contamination in Devon areas
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Residents in part of Devon in southwestern England were warned on Wednesday to boil water before consuming it after the region's water utility found traces of an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhoea and vomiting. South West Water issued the notice to its customers in Alston and the Hillhead area of Brixham, and said it was urgently investigating the source of the contamination.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT Regular dumping of raw sewage in rivers and seas has sparked anger in Britain, with privatised water companies accused of failing to invest in infrastructure and of routinely dumping sewage in waterways.

BY THE NUMBERS The lawmaker for the area said health, water and local authorities were investigating 16 confirmed cases among residents of sickness involving the cryptosporidium parasite, and around 70 further reported cases of diarrhoea and vomiting.

The areas affected have a combined population of around 26,000. CONTEXT

Cryptosporidium can cause diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea or vomiting, low-grade fever and loss of appetite. The organism can be found in the intestines and faeces of infected humans and animals and may contaminate lakes, streams and rivers, swimming pools, untreated or poorly treated water, and food, according to the National Health Service (NHS) website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024